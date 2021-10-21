NOVA Universe Revealed | NOVA

9 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 27 on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | NOVA delves into the vastness of space to capture moments of high drama when the universe changed forever.

With dazzling visuals and the latest discoveries, NOVA’s five-part series captures moments of high drama when the cosmos changed forever—featuring a cast list of rogue planets, colliding galaxies, and black holes more massive than a billion suns.

Using stunning CGI imagery, the latest scientific research, and archival footage captured during scientific missions, the series immerses viewers in the expansive and dramatic story of the universe, from its moment of inception 13.8 billion years ago, to what could be its ultimate fate, trillions upon trillions of years in the future.

State-of-the-art animation gives us astonishing, photorealistic glimpses of the birth of a star in a stellar nursery, the chaos created as two galaxies collide, and the power of a supermassive black hole as it flings a star across space so violently that it’s still traveling 10 million years later.

NOVA even takes viewers back on the ultimate time travel voyage, to witness the birth of space and time itself. Informed by huge advances in scientific understanding, the series brings us face-to-face with the most surprising characters in the cosmos and reveals how their fates are intertwined with our own. Take a ringside seat for the greatest show in the universe.

“This series is hugely ambitious in its scale. It allows us to roam through time and space uncovering exquisite moments of sheer drama that changed the universe forever,” said BBC Executive Producer Andrew Cohen.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:

NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.