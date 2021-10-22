October 22 | MSU In Concert

Fri. Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This week on MSU In Concert, enjoy some chilling seasonal selections performed by the MSU Symphony Orchestra and MSU Wind Symphony.

This week's tour through the archives of the MSU College of Music will feature the evocative "March to the Scaffold'' from Hector Berlioz's Symphony Fantastique by the MSU Symphony Orchestra, just in time for Halloween.

We'll feature a work from the MSU Wind Symphony playing MSU composition professor Zhou Tian's "Trace," as directed by Kevin Sedatole and recorded just last month, their first post-lockdown public concert and back home at the Wharton Center.

ABOUT MSU IN CONCERT

A weekly hour of classical concerts from Michigan State University. Featuring faculty artists, student ensembles, and guests from around the world, captured in performance at Cook Recital Hall, Fairchild Theatre and Wharton Center Cobb Great Hall on the MSU campus. WKAR's Jamie Paisley is the host.