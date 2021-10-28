Now Hear This: Beethoven's Ghost | Great Performances

Fri. Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Go inside the mind of Beethoven as Scott Yoo seeks to make a recording of his most personal music.

For the Series 2 finale of Great Performances: Now Hear This, join host Scott Yoo and his fellow musicians as they perform at a historic Berkshires manor.

Yoo and his musicians attempt to better understand Beethoven by performing and recording some of his most personal works, including his famous “Ghost Trio.”

Unbeknownst to them, they’ve summoned the ghost of the composer, trailed by the spirit of Sigmund Freud who attempts to analyze him.

Interweaving documentary, performance and theatrical storytelling, this haunting special episode explores the mind of the composer through dramatized conversations between the spirits of Beethoven and Freud.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.