Premiere | One Voice: The Songs We Share

Fri. Oct. 29 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy the American Pops Orchestra’s celebration of uniquely American music that transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective American culture.

Luke Frazier, music director and conductor of American Pops Orchestra, states about the premiere of One Voice: “There are so many incredible songs that contribute to the extraordinary cannon of American music. Many of the songs that you will enjoy in this series began as part of some other body of work or as part of a very specific genre of music.”

“The pieces we will share with you have transcended their original purpose, making an indelible mark on the iconic American Songbook,” continues Frazier. “One Voice: The Songs We Share brings these celebrated classics front and center, and with the American Pops Orchestra’s commitment to present them in a fresh and new way.”

10 p.m. | "Country”

Revel in a range of country music performances hosted by and starring Leslie Jordan.

Additional performers include: Jake Blount, Claybourne Elder, Nic Gareiss, Travis Howard, Senora May with Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra.

10:30 p.m. | “American Roots”

Enjoy American roots musical performances hosted by and starring Frank Waln.

Additional performers include: Mauricio Martinez, Amber Merritt, Jacqueline Schwab, and Asako Tamura with Luke Frazier and The American Pops Orchestra.