Sun., Oct. 31 at 4 p.m. on WKAR 90.5 FM & STREAMING | This week, Host Elbio Barilari invites you to a Fiesta of the Guitar, celebrating a wide range of Latin-American guitar music.

Explore the thriving crossover of classical style, popular folk, and cultural themes. It is an intersection that has a rich history and tradition of innovative guitar music.

MORE ABOUT FIESTA!

Fiesta! is a weekly classical music program devoted to Latin American and Iberian music from the 16th to 21st century, and brings artistically and historically significant compositions and artists to its listeners. Acclaimed composer, musician, and professor Elbio Barilari is your guide on this adventure through a rich musical landscape.