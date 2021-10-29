Warrior Lawyers: Defenders of Sacred Justice

Mon. Nov 1. at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Examine how the contemporary Native American Nation is rebuilding through the personal stories of Native Attorneys, Tribal Judges and their colleagues.

Warrior Lawyers provides an overview of the major historical, legal, judicial and intertwining social issues shaping many Federally Recognized Native Nations today. It also reveals how culture and traditional values are effectively being utilized to face challenges and promote Sacred Justice.

Filmed and produced in Michigan, this inspiring and compelling documentary will educate an audience of Native and non-Native viewers about the evolving narrative of American Indians and how their traditions and values can benefit mainstream society too.

Within this documentary, the specific topics include: Tribal Sovereignty, Treaty Rights, the Violence Against Women's Act, Indian Child Welfare as well as Traditionally-based Tribal Courts such as Peacemaking and Healing to Wellness Drug Courts.