North by Current | POV

Mon. Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax returns to his rural Michigan hometown after the death of his young niece.

Decades of home movies and ethereal narration reflect on struggles with grief and addiction as Madsen examines family, faith, and trans identity.

Ultimately, the film asks more questions than it answers, and like the relentless Michigan seasons, the only sure things are time and change.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.