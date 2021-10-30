© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR StayTuned Update

North by Current | POV

WKAR Public Media
Published October 30, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT
Angelo Madsen Minax's family sit at a diner table
Angelo Madsen Minax
/
Field of Vision / POV / American Documentary

Mon. Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Filmmaker Angelo Madsen Minax returns to his rural Michigan hometown after the death of his young niece.

Decades of home movies and ethereal narration reflect on struggles with grief and addiction as Madsen examines family, faith, and trans identity.

Ultimately, the film asks more questions than it answers, and like the relentless Michigan seasons, the only sure things are time and change.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdatePOV
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE