November 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Published November 1, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT
Saturdays, Nov. 6-27 at 12 p.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Nov. 6
Ravel’s Mother Goose and Zhou Tian’s Trace performed by Lansing Symphony; Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 4 played by Eva Lymenstull, cello and Shin Hwang, fortepiano.

Nov. 13
Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture played by Traverse Symphony; cellist Hong Hong and Lansing Symphony play Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1; Jackson Symphony performs Respighi’s Fountains of Rome.

Nov. 20
Melissa White, violin and Lansing Symphony play Poeme by Chausson; Sonnambula plays music from 17th century Europe; Mendelssohn’s Octet played by Lansing Symphony Chamber Players.

Nov. 27
Pianists Deborah Moriarty and Zhihua Tang play Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story; Jason Mellow, violin and Jackson Symphony play Fazil Say’s 1001 Nights in the Harem.

