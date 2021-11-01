November 2021 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Nov. 6-27 at 12 p.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Nov. 6

Ravel’s Mother Goose and Zhou Tian’s Trace performed by Lansing Symphony; Beethoven’s Cello Sonata No. 4 played by Eva Lymenstull, cello and Shin Hwang, fortepiano.

Nov. 13

Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture played by Traverse Symphony; cellist Hong Hong and Lansing Symphony play Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1; Jackson Symphony performs Respighi’s Fountains of Rome.

Nov. 20

Melissa White, violin and Lansing Symphony play Poeme by Chausson; Sonnambula plays music from 17th century Europe; Mendelssohn’s Octet played by Lansing Symphony Chamber Players.

Nov. 27

Pianists Deborah Moriarty and Zhihua Tang play Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story; Jason Mellow, violin and Jackson Symphony play Fazil Say’s 1001 Nights in the Harem.

The Capital Region’s source for classical music, local news and NPR. The station operates 24 hours per day and is available online at wkar.org.