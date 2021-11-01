November 2021 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Nov. 4-25 at 7 p.m. on 90.5FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Nov. 4

Somehow, it seems that movies can truly capture the sentimental wonder of the leaves changing color, and the warmth of small comforts. Join us for music from films like Cheyenne Autumn by Alex North, Alexander Desplat’s Moonrise Kingdom, James Horner’s Legends of the Fall & much more.

Nov. 11

For her birthday on November 14th, an encore of our episode on composer and early synthesizer pioneer Wendy Carlos. Stories on her work with Stanley Kubrick for A Clockwork Orange and The Shining, as well as Disney’s Tron, as we also talk to Dr. Amanda Sewell about her biography on Carlos’ life.

Nov. 18

Just in time for Thanksgiving, have some turkey with Jodie Foster’s Home for the Holidays, many hard boiled eggs with Cool Hand Luke, or simply share spaghetti in The Apartment with an hour of Movie Banquets.

Nov. 25

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

