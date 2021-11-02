© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
Da Ponte’s Oratorio: A Concert for New York

Published November 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT
Donato Renetti conducts an orchestra of violins.
Courtesy / Jon Nelson
/
Provenance Productions
Maestro Donato Renzetti conducts the orchestra during the Oratorio.

Fri. Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An Italian opera company restages an oratorio last performed in 1826.

Originally organized by Mozart's librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte, this concert restages the 1826 event that changed America's cultural landscape with the introduction of Italian opera to New York City.

Lost to history for almost 200 years, Da Ponte’s Oratorio finally graces the stage again, performed by Italian opera company Teatro Lirico di Cagliari.

Da Pontes Oratorio
Courtesy / Jon Nelson
The orchestra and choir of Teatro Lirici di Cagliari perform during the Oratorio.

Through the meticulous research of Basilica Music Director Lamenzo and Italian musicologist Zimei, the program recreates as closely as possible what was heard in 1826.

The 2018 concert features the music of Cimarosa and Zingarelli along with that of Haydn, Handel and Arne. Maestro Donato Renzetti conducts, with performances by sopranos Francesca Dotto and Salome Jicia, tenor Patrick Kabongo, and baritones Pier Luigi Dilengite and Daniele Terenzi.

