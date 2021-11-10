A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood | Great Performances

Fri. Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience a new violin concerto by the famed composer and other works conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Experience a concert of works by legendary composer John Williams from Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home at Tanglewood including Williams’ new violin concerto performed by virtuoso Anne-Sophie Mutter and other works conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

