A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood | Great Performances

TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR Public Media
Published November 10, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST
Anne-Sophie Mutter and John Williams with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in “Great Performances: A John Williams Premiere at Tanglewood.”

Fri. Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Experience a new violin concerto by the famed composer and other works conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Experience a concert of works by legendary composer John Williams from Boston Symphony Orchestra’s summer home at Tanglewood including Williams’ new violin concerto performed by virtuoso Anne-Sophie Mutter and other works conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

