© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR StayTuned Update

Chasing Voices

WKAR Public Media
Published November 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST
Chasing Voices
Courtesy
/
National Anthropological Archives / Smithsonian Institution / American Public Television
J. P. Harrington posing with three Cuna (Tule) people while making Dictaphone recordings of Cuna language and songs, 1924.

Mon. Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | From 1907 until his death, John Peabody Harrington dedicated his life to chasing the voices of the last speakers of Native America's dying languages.

Moving from one tribal community to the next, he collaborated with the last speakers to document every finite detail before their languages were lost forever.

“I quickly became aware of just how large the problem of traditional language loss is within our tribal communities,” says director and producer, Daniel Golding. “I realized that this man had accomplished all this work on Native American languages yet, virtually no one has heard of him. It was as if he was purposefully left out of history.”

Chasing Voices chronicles Harrington's ethnographic work and traces the impact of his exhaustive research on Native communities working to restore the language of their ancestors.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateNative American Heritage Month 2021
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE