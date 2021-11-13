Searching for Justice: Life After Prison | PBS NewsHour

Monday-Friday, Nov. 15-19 at 10 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Learn about stories of incarcerated individuals as they adjust to life after prison.

As an additional update to the multiplatform series “Searching for Justice,” PBS NewsHour is broadcasting a five-part series to look at the challenges individuals face after incarceration, such as reconnecting with family and friends, finding work and housing, and staying out of prison or jail—all of which made more difficult by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series includes the stories of older incarcerated individuals, who often face discrimination, few prospects for housing and employment, as well as barriers to health care when they are released.

It also profiles survivors of domestic abuse attempting to start life anew after leaving prison, as well as examines the changing culture around second chance hires.

The series also provides an update to the stories of Michael Plummer and Ricky Kidd, both of which were featured in “Searching for Justice” and are navigating new lives after spending decades in prison.

