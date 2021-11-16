© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Has Moved to 102.3 FM
WKAR StayTuned Update

San Francisco Symphony Reopening Night | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published November 16, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST
Woman plays the french horn
Courtesy / Kristen Loken
/
Brass, The San Francisco Symphony.

Fri. Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate opening night of San Francisco Symphony’s season as it welcomes its music director.

Celebrate opening night of San Francisco Symphony’s 110th season as it welcomes its music director, Esa-Pekka Salonen, a GRAMMY-winning conductor-composer.

Delayed by the pandemic, this reopening night ceremony features music by John Adams, Esperanza Spalding & Wayne Shorter and performances by Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateGreat Performances
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE