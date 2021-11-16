San Francisco Symphony Reopening Night | Great Performances

Fri. Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Celebrate opening night of San Francisco Symphony’s season as it welcomes its music director.

Celebrate opening night of San Francisco Symphony’s 110th season as it welcomes its music director, Esa-Pekka Salonen, a GRAMMY-winning conductor-composer.

Delayed by the pandemic, this reopening night ceremony features music by John Adams, Esperanza Spalding & Wayne Shorter and performances by Alonzo King LINES Ballet.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:

Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.