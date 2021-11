Tue., Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | On the next episode of Interlochen, students perform work referencing musical mythology of Norse, Greek, Middle Eastern, and Roman origin.

In addition, as part of Indigenous People's Month, enjoy music from John Alfieri's "Legend of the Sleeping Bear," which comes from the Anishinaabe tradition, and remains an oft-told tale for us Michiganders.