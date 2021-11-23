© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Coppelia | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published November 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST
Swan reaches her arm out to touch animated Coppelia
Courtesy
/
Urban Distribution Intl
Coppelia and Swan in "Great Performances: Coppelia."

Fri. Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy this modern reboot of the 1870 ballet featuring a blend of live action dance with animation.

Based on a 2008 stage production by Dutch National Ballet, Great Performances: Coppelia is a contemporary reboot for the digital age.

Doctor Coppelius is a sinister cosmetic surgeon whose quest to build the perfect robot woman threatens the romance—and then the very lives—of young lovers Swan and Franz. With everyone falling under the surgeon’s spell, Swan must act to save her sweetheart before his heart is used to spark life into Doctor Coppelius’ creation: Coppelia.

A modern fairytale for the whole family, this new interpretation features an innovative blend of live action ballet with 2D and 3D animation, featuring the ballet stars Michaela DePrince and Daniel Camargo.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

