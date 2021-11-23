Coppelia | Great Performances

Fri. Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy this modern reboot of the 1870 ballet featuring a blend of live action dance with animation.

Based on a 2008 stage production by Dutch National Ballet, Great Performances: Coppelia is a contemporary reboot for the digital age.

Doctor Coppelius is a sinister cosmetic surgeon whose quest to build the perfect robot woman threatens the romance—and then the very lives—of young lovers Swan and Franz. With everyone falling under the surgeon’s spell, Swan must act to save her sweetheart before his heart is used to spark life into Doctor Coppelius’ creation: Coppelia.

A modern fairytale for the whole family, this new interpretation features an innovative blend of live action ballet with 2D and 3D animation, featuring the ballet stars Michaela DePrince and Daniel Camargo.

