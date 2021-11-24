WKAR TV Live Fundraiser with Susi Elkins and Al Martin

Thur., Dec. 2, starting at 7:00 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn how you can support your favorite programs as WKAR's Susi Elkins and Al Martin host a special evening of fundraising -- live from the WKAR studios and featuring a special mid-Michigan edition of Under the Radar.

This live fundraiser includes the following:

PBS NewsHour | 7:00 p.m.

Anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour provides in-depth analysis of current events with a team of seasoned and highly regarded journalists.

This Old House: Concord Roughing It | 8:00 p.m.

Tom and Charlie remove a window and frame for new double-hung windows. A non-profit creates affordable housing for vets by renovating an old school. A new deck has living space below. New bathrooms in an old house creates plumbing challenges.

Ask This Old House: An Asktoh Barn Raising | 8:40 p.m.

In this special episode, the team comes together to help Mark McCullough rebuild his chicken barn. Everyone chips in to frame the new structure; Heath Eastman shows Mark how to install electricity; Richard Trethewey hooks up a new utility sink; Nathan Gilbert helps Mark put the finishing touch by installing a sliding barn door. With the team's help, Mark is able to bring his chickens back home.

Michigan Out of Doors | 9:20 p.m.

Following along and learn about hunting, fishing and conservation in Michigan.

Under the Radar | 9:55 p.m.

Viewers get a driving lesson from the Michigan State Police, do some shopping in Old Town and visit some animal friends at Potter Park Zoo and Preuss Pets. Then find out from the experts at Elderly Instruments if that old guitar in the closet is trash or treasure.

Death In Paradise | 10:30 p.m.

The team is left stumped when the owner of a hair salon is killed in front of her family without anyone seeing what happened.

Join WKAR Director of Broadcasting and General Manager Susi Elkins and WKAR Current Sports Host and Reporter Al Martin LIVE from the Michigan State University campus for this special fundraising event exploring the Greater Lansing.

When you turn to WKAR, you’re assured of programs of the highest quality and integrity such as Under the Radar. There’s no substitute for the public service that WKAR provides, and there’s no substitute for the community support that makes each and every program possible.

Tune in to support WKAR or GIVE NOW. Whatever the size, your gift makes a difference!

