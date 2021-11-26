No Compromise | WKAR NewsTalk

Wednesdays, Dec. 1 - Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on NewsTalk 102.3 FM & STREAMING | Winner of a 2021 Pulitzer Prize, this investigative series explores the origin of the guns rights movement.

No Compromise was the winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Audio Reporting and was created in collaboration with the reporting of WAMU's Guns & America initiative, Lisa Hagen of WABE and Chris Haxel of KCUR.

NPR’s Sarah McCammon will host the radio special and investigative series about a movement of gun rights advocacy to the right of the NRA, one that's more absolutist and gaining momentum in the gun rights world.

Through the story of brothers Aaron, Chris and Ben, No Compromise traces both the movement's origins and the family's roots in anti-public education, anti-gay and anti-abortion efforts in the Upper Midwest.

Dec. 1 | Episode 1

One of the same far-right groups behind this spring’s anti-quarantine protests also plays a big role in a burgeoning “No Compromise” gun rights movement. Its members see the NRA as too amenable to gun control measures. Reporters Lisa Hagen and Chris Haxel begin their journey to understand the Dorr Brothers and their followers.

Dec. 8 | Episode 2

Hear how the Dorr brothers have used Facebook Live to grow their fanbase and convert disaffected NRA members over to their side. It has to do with social media savvy, expensive suits, red flag laws, and making their fans feel seen and heard in a way the NRA simply can’t.

Dec. 15 | Episode 3

Aaron Dorr tells his flock of pro-gun followers on Facebook that he’s tirelessly fighting for their Second Amendment rights. But if that’s true, why do so many pro-gun Republican lawmakers hate him so much? And is the Dorr brothers’ no-compromise approach to advocacy actually working?

Dec. 22 | Episode 4

The Dorr brothers have become known for their network of ultra pro-gun Facebook groups. But their family name has also been connected to an extreme religious movement that has sought to eliminate public education, outlaw homosexuality and replace all laws with rules from the Old Testament. Lisa and Chris dig into the roots of the Dorr family to learn more.

Dec. 29 | Episode 5

We’re reminded that this country’s relationship with guns has always been about race. So we trace the history of the No Compromise movement back to a meeting of white nationalists in Colorado in the early 1990s.

Jan. 5 | Episode 6

A battle for the GOP in Idaho. Plus: “confrontational politics.” What it is and how the Dorr brothers are popularizing it. And an unexpected update about the Dorr family.