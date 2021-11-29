Bryn Terfel & Friends | Great Performances at the MET

© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Published November 29, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST
Bryn Terfel on the stage of Brecon Cathedral
Courtesy
/
The Metropolitan Opera
Bryn Terfel and the Welsh traditional folk group Calan.

Fri. Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a holiday performance from the famed bass-baritone in Wales’ Brecon Cathedral.

Legendary bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel performs a holiday program accompanied by Jeff Howard on piano and the Welsh traditional folk group Calan from Brecon Cathedral in the singer’s native Wales.

The program includes festive favorites, Lerner and Loewe’s “Little Prince” and more.

ABOUT GREAT PERFORMANCES:
Great Performances brings the best in the performing arts from across America and around the world to a US television audience. It presents a diverse programming portfolio of classical music, opera, popular song, musical theater, dance, drama and performance documentaries.

