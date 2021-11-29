December 2021 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Dec. 2-30 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Dec. 2

Our third episode featuring several members from a long-storied dynasty of film composers: The Newmans. Alfred Newman’s Twelve O’Clock High, Randy Newman’s Awakenings, Thomas Newman’s Scent of a Woman, and David Newman’s

Dec. 9

Being a teenager is inherently fraught drama, which means there have been a slew of movies tackling those years. This week, music from Rebel Without a Cause by Leonard Rosenman, Jon Brion’s score to Lady Bird, the Dead Poets Society’s rousing music by Maurice Jarre, and the harrowing homecoming experience from Carrie by Pino Donaggio.

Dec. 16

In anticipation of the newest, uni- verse-crossing movie, Spiderman: No Way Home opening December 17th, musical highlights from 20 years of Spidey’s cinematic adventures with music by Danny Elfman, James Horner, Hans Zimmer, Michael Giacchino, and more.

Dec. 23

An encore episode of our Christmas episode featuring visits to the Peltzer family & their guests, the Gremlins; the Chicago-based McCallisters from Home Alone; and, of course, George Bailey & family from Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life.

Dec. 30

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

