Boeing's Fatal Flaw | Frontline

WKAR Public Media
Published December 2, 2021 at 9:56 AM EST
frontline boeing.jpeg
Courtesy
/
New York Times / Frontline / PBS

Tue. Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An investigation of Boeing's flawed 737 Max jet and the crashes that killed 346 people.

In investigative collaboration with the New York Times, Frontline reveals the commercial pressures, flawed design, and failed oversight behind the creation of Boeing's fastest selling plane.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT FRONTLINE:
As U.S. television's longest running investigative documentary series, FRONTLINE explores and illuminates the critical issues of our times, from business and health to social issues, politics and war.

