WKAR StayTuned Update
A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
For the Holidays 2021
Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

Deck the Halls, Y’all | A Chef's Life Holiday Special

WKAR Public Media
Published December 8, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST
Deck the Halls Y'all with Vivian Howard
Courtesy / Vivian Howard
/
A Chef's Life

Sun. Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Chef Vivian Howard invites us to her own holiday table in this one-hour special.

Delectable fudge. Crispy peanut brittle. Gooey chocolate-covered cherries. Old-fashioned caramels. It's the stuff of holiday memories… with a little bit of a twist.

Join Chef Vivian Howard for a taste of the holidays as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage and the Chanukah traditions her husband Ben grew up with.

From a simple corned ham to an upscale oyster dressing, from humble Hoppin’ John to an elegant red velvet cake, sample one of the most charming and delicious holiday celebrations of the season.

A Chef's Life Holiday Special invites viewers to join in one of the most charming and delicious celebrations of the season- exploring holiday traditions, Kinston, NC style.

