Deck the Halls, Y’all | A Chef's Life Holiday Special

Sun. Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Chef Vivian Howard invites us to her own holiday table in this one-hour special.

Delectable fudge. Crispy peanut brittle. Gooey chocolate-covered cherries. Old-fashioned caramels. It's the stuff of holiday memories… with a little bit of a twist.

Join Chef Vivian Howard for a taste of the holidays as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage and the Chanukah traditions her husband Ben grew up with.

From a simple corned ham to an upscale oyster dressing, from humble Hoppin’ John to an elegant red velvet cake, sample one of the most charming and delicious holiday celebrations of the season.

