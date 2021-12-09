© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
For the Holidays 2021
Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

WKAR Public Media
Published December 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST
20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Courtesy
/
© 2021 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.
20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir

Mon. Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Tony® Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell joins the Choir and Orchestra for this 2-hour 20th anniversary retrospective.

During the worldwide pandemic of 2020, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s plans for its annual live Christmas concert were sadly scuttled. But, like countless other individuals and institutions, the Tabernacle Choir soon determined that it would find another way to bring people together, inspire unity, and promote peace.

Combining forces with Tony-Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, the Choir created a unique celebration of its 20-year Christmas tradition, featuring over 40 internationally acclaimed artists, including Kristin Chenoweth, Hugh Bonneville, Kelli O’Hara, Angela Lansbury, Audra McDonald, John Rhys-Davies, Natalie Cole, and Sesame Street’s The Muppets!

As Stokes Mitchell explores the history of the Choir’s contribution to Christmas, viewers experience the sweep of this annual event, as well as the timeless messages of peace on earth, and goodwill toward each child, woman, and man.

