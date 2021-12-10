Overcoming the Odds | Lidia Celebrates America

Tue. Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.

Lidia travels from big cities to small pockets of rural America, both in person and virtually, to share the inspiring stories of a diverse group of resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives, found purpose in serving their communities, and turned their loss into inspiring accomplishments.

The stories that Lidia shares include: a wrongly convicted man who became a lawyer and advocate for the underserved after spending nearly a decade in prison; a paralyzed NYC restaurant owner who opened a barrier-free restaurant and launched a nonprofit that supports and empowers people with disabilities; and a group of veterans who help people affected by natural disasters -- and their story about helping a local family in Houston, TX that lost their home due to Hurricane Harvey.