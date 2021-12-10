© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR StayTuned Update

Overcoming the Odds | Lidia Celebrates America

WKAR Public Media
Published December 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST
lidia celebrates america.jpeg
Lidia Celebrates America
/
PBS

Tue. Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Lidia meets resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives.

Lidia travels from big cities to small pockets of rural America, both in person and virtually, to share the inspiring stories of a diverse group of resilient Americans who have overcome extraordinary odds in their own lives, found purpose in serving their communities, and turned their loss into inspiring accomplishments.

The stories that Lidia shares include: a wrongly convicted man who became a lawyer and advocate for the underserved after spending nearly a decade in prison; a paralyzed NYC restaurant owner who opened a barrier-free restaurant and launched a nonprofit that supports and empowers people with disabilities; and a group of veterans who help people affected by natural disasters -- and their story about helping a local family in Houston, TX that lost their home due to Hurricane Harvey.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned Update
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE