Santa's Wild Home | Nature

Green lights dance across a star-filled sky, and snowflakes sparkle on the trees. It is little wonder Lapland is famous as a realm of elves and flying reindeer, the magical home of Santa Claus.

However, this northernmost region of mainland Europe is a real place with real animals, such as reindeer, great gray owls, eagles, wolves, musk oxen and brown bears, who live out their lives in the tundra and forest.

Get an intimate look into life in Lapland through the changing seasons, long after the Christmas lights are taken down, where only the toughest survive.

