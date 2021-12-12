© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: Recent website content is being restored. Learn more here.
WKAR StayTuned Update

Santa's Wild Home | Nature

WKAR Public Media
Published December 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST
Reindeer in the snow
Matt Hamilton
/
© Terra Mater Factual Studios
Reindeer. Lapland, Finland.

Wed. Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Journey to Lapland, where tales of Santa Claus mingle with hearty wildlife and stunning landscapes.

Green lights dance across a star-filled sky, and snowflakes sparkle on the trees. It is little wonder Lapland is famous as a realm of elves and flying reindeer, the magical home of Santa Claus.

However, this northernmost region of mainland Europe is a real place with real animals, such as reindeer, great gray owls, eagles, wolves, musk oxen and brown bears, who live out their lives in the tundra and forest.

Get an intimate look into life in Lapland through the changing seasons, long after the Christmas lights are taken down, where only the toughest survive.

More about Nature:
Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.

Tags

WKAR StayTuned UpdateWKAR StayTuned UpdateNature
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE