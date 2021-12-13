Live From Bradley Symphony Hall: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Fri. Dec. 17 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra celebrates its new season.

In the very first live performance in the Bradley Symphony Center, a newly restored city landmark, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra begins their new season.

Under the baton of Ken-David Masur, with special guest pianist Aaron Diehl, the orchestra will perform works by Ellington, Gershwin and Stravinsky, along with a new piece by Eric Nathan commemorating the grand opening of the Center.