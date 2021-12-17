© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022 | Great Performances

WKAR Public Media
Published December 17, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Sat., Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Ring in the new year at the Musikverein with Vienna Philharmonic and host Hugh Bonneville.

Welcome 2022 in this special celebration taking place in Austria at the Musikverein! Experience the amazing performance of the Vienna Philharmonic, along with host Hugh Bonneville, in this annual concert of waltzes by Strauss and more under the baton of guest conductor Daniel Barenboim.

