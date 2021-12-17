From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2022 | Great Performances

Sat., Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Ring in the new year at the Musikverein with Vienna Philharmonic and host Hugh Bonneville.

Welcome 2022 in this special celebration taking place in Austria at the Musikverein! Experience the amazing performance of the Vienna Philharmonic, along with host Hugh Bonneville, in this annual concert of waltzes by Strauss and more under the baton of guest conductor Daniel Barenboim.