January 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Jan. 8-29 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Jan. 8

Lansing Symphony performs Bernstein’s On the Town and Gathering Together by Briggs; Peter Ferry, vibraphone, plays Parkland by Mellits; Jackson Symphony performs Ballade by Coleridge-Taylor.

Jan. 15

Flint Symphony performs Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals and Rodrigo’s Fantasia for a Courtier with guitarist Sharon Isbin; Ken Larson, trumpet and pianist Kevin Rhodes play Morning, Noon and Night in Pasadena by Deutsch.

Jan. 22

Lansing Symphony and pianist Michael Brown play Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice; harpist Sylvia Norris plays Grandjany: Rhapsody for Harp.

Jan. 29

Traverse Symphony strings play Pachelbel’s Canon; violinist Clara Saitkoulov and Jackson Symphony perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto; Flint Symphony performs The Swan of Tuonela by Sibelius.

