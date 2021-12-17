© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

January 2022 | Michigan Matinee

WKAR Public Media
Published December 17, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST
January 2022 Michigan Matinee
Krists Luhaers
/
Unsplash

Thursdays, Jan. 6-27 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Jan. 6
With so many wonderful scores by John Williams, we’ve been sampling his music by decades, and in this episode, we go back to the ‘90: the decade that gave us his scores to Amistad, Jurassic Park, and the recently reevaluated wonder of Hook.

Jan. 13
Open a good book with us as we journey through adaptations of 19th century literature. Thomas Newman’s ‘90s version of Little Women, Brian Easdale’s timeless music to The Red Shoes, and Aaron Copland’s Oscar-winning music to The Heiress.

Jan. 20
An hour of music by composer David Raksin who, at first, was nearly fired from Modern Times by Charlie Chaplin, but would soon become great friends with ‘The Tramp.’ Chaplin even visited Raksin working on The Bad and the Beautiful just before being exiled from the United States.

Jan. 27
Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org

