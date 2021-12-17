U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree | America's Forests with Chuck Leavell

Sat. Dec. 25 at 11 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Celebrate the US Capitol Christmas Tree as it travels from the Western Slope of Colorado to Washington, DC.

During this special episode, Chuck Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey–from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations–of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Shining a light on this 50 year tradition, DC, Leavell brings viewers along to celebrate the annual series of celebrations of bringing the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.

As it makes its way from Colorado to Washington, D.C. Leavell also learns about the multiple uses of this winter wonderland by sharing adventures and hearing from staff from the USDA Forest Service.

“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a mechanism for the nation to come together during this magical time of year and to celebrate one of our most treasured resources”, said Leavell. “Whether for building or for recreation, our forests are good for the economy and for the spirit.”

More about America's Forests with Chuck Leavell:

America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell captures the breadth of our nation’s woodlands – both public and private. We feature different stories that demonstrate how vital forest habitats are to the well-being and economic health of communities across the country. In this series, we present individuals who embody this passion for the woods, from architects to artists, from climbers to carpenters.