Your Health: A Sacred Matter

Published December 18, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST
Thu. Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | This documentary explores how religion, spirituality and health care interrelate.

The program weaves together compelling individual stories from doctors, patients, nurses, chaplains and caregivers who speak to the benefits of incorporating a patient's spirituality as part of a whole-patient/whole-person model of care.

The two-hour documentary examines how the medical profession is not only looking to the origins of medicine in order to move forward, by re-integrating religiously based tenets into the healing process, but also responding to contemporary research findings that support earlier accepted wisdom.

The film's interviewees provide a representative sampling of the leading medical schools, teaching hospitals and research centers across the nation recognized for their work in this field.

