The Reinhold Niebuhr Story | American Conscience

Fri. Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Stories and insights emerge that portray Niebuhr's seminal role in American life.

Although he may be best remembered today as the author of the famed “Serenity Prayer,” Reinhold Niebuhr—an outspoken American-born pastor, writer, and political activist—remains one of the most influential public theologians of our time.

Presidents from Barack Obama to Jimmy Carter have credited his impact on their thinking, as well as John McCain, countless historians, theologians, political thinkers, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who cited Niebuhr in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

Directed by Martin Doblmeier, this outstanding documentary tells Niebuhr's story through photographs, recordings, and interviews with his former students, his daughter, and eminent public figures including New York Times writer David Brooks, Civil Rights icon Andrew Young, Susannah Heschel and others.