WKAR StayTuned Update

Unapologetic | POV

WKAR Public Media
Published December 21, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST
"If we don't get it, shut it down!" Janae takes command at a downtown rally.

Mon. Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Learn more about the young activists changing the nation on behalf of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Meet Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionists whose upbringing and experiences shape their activism and views on Black liberation.

Following these two, this documentary takes an inside look into the ongoing movement work that transformed Chicago, from the police murder of Rekia Boyd in 2012 to the election of mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2019.

This film spotlights the social justice work being done by young activists in communities across the country by the broader Movement for Black Lives.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:
The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.

