United In Song: Celebrating the American Dream

Fri. Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a celebration of American performance on New Year’s eve.

Join host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Featuring Delbert Anderson, Jencarlos Canela, Judy Collins, Midori, Sandi Patty, Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, the Washington Ballet, the American Pops Orchestra and more.

The star-studded performance celebrates the American dream and America’s irrepressible strength as we welcome the New Year. This special evening of wide-ranging music and artistic disciplines reminds us of our ever-present pursuit of uniting as one America.