A snowman figurine amongst snow, cinnamon, and a pinecone
For the Holidays 2021
Celebrate the holidays with WKAR

United In Song: Celebrating the American Dream

WKAR Public Media
Published December 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST
The Washington Ballet
Stacey Salter Moore
/
Industry & Commerce Image Works
Members of The Washington Ballet: (left to right) Ashley Murphy-Wilson, Lope Lim, Gian Carlo Perez, Katherine Barkman. Independence Hall, Philadelphia, PA

Fri. Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Enjoy a celebration of American performance on New Year’s eve.

Join host Chita Rivera for a concert taped at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Featuring Delbert Anderson, Jencarlos Canela, Judy Collins, Midori, Sandi Patty, Lea Salonga, Paulo Szot, the Washington Ballet, the American Pops Orchestra and more.

The star-studded performance celebrates the American dream and America’s irrepressible strength as we welcome the New Year. This special evening of wide-ranging music and artistic disciplines reminds us of our ever-present pursuit of uniting as one America.

