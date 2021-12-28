Around the World in Eighty Days | Masterpiece Series Premiere

Sundays, Jan. 2. - Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Literature’s most famous race against the calendar comes to Masterpiece.

2022 arrives with an innovative new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel Around The World In Eighty Days, airing on Masterpiece in eight thrilling episodes.

David Tennant (Doctor Who) stars as the Englishman who bets a fortune that he can circumnavigate the planet in a mere eighty days—quite a feat, considering that it’s 1872. Ibrahim Koma (As Far as I Can Walk) and Leonie Benesch (Babylon Berlin) costar as his intrepid traveling companions on an expedition that packs far more adventure than the trio bargained for.

Updating Verne’s enduringly popular tale, MASTERPIECE introduces new themes, characters, and stories, drawing in part on the author’s own personal history of disappointment in love, and also echoing the record-breaking around-the-world trip in 1890 by journalist Nellie Bly in emulation of Verne’s plot.

