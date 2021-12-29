Season 8 | Finding Your Roots

Tuesdays, Jan. 4 - Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | The acclaimed series returns for its eighth season to explore the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Twenty-one of America’s most fascinating people discover the rich history and tremendous diversity hidden within their families in the eighth season of the critically acclaimed PBS series Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Season Eight features ten new episodes showcasing guests who have excelled in a wide array of fields, each with ancestral stories that touch on the human experience and bring insight into how they became the trailblazers they are today.

January 11 - ACTIVIST ROOTS: Brittany Packnett Cunningham & Anita Hill

January 18 - CHILDREN OF EXILE: David Chang & Raúl Esparza

January 25 - THINGS WE DON’T DISCUSS: Pamela Adlon & Kathryn Hahn

February 1 - MEXICAN ROOTS: Mario Lopez & Melissa Villaseñor

February 8 - FIGHTERS: Terry Crews & Tony Danza

February 15 - FORGOTTEN JOURNEYS: John Leguizamo & Lena Waithe

February 22 - SONGS OF THE PAST: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Nathan Lane