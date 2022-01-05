Season 2 | All Creatures Great and Small

Sundays, Jan. 9 - Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Return to the Yorkshire Dales to follow the adventures of veterinarian James Herriot in the 1930s.

All Creatures Great and Small returns for a second season of heartwarming and humorous stories based on James Herriot’s beloved bestselling novels about a young vet and his surrogate family in the beautiful Yorkshire Dales of the 1930s.

BINGE all seven episodes starting January 9 at 9 p.m. on WKAR Passport. Get access to this donor-exclusive video on demand and more at wkar.org/wkar-passport

Episode One | Jan. 9

James and Helen test the waters of their relationship as James ponders a new job prospect. Tristan dives into his vet practice a bit too confidently.

Episode Two | Jan. 16

Hopeful of a closer relationship with Helen, James invites her to the gala spring dance. Siegfried also tries his luck with romance.

Episode Three | Jan. 23

Medical advice clashes with farming wisdom as James and Helen have their first quarrel. Mrs. Pumphrey’s dog gets Tristan in trouble.

Episode Four | Jan. 30

Tristan works out how to make clients happy but then gets bad news. James and Helen have a heart-to-heart.

Episode Five | Feb. 6

James has to settle old scores both on and off the playing field when a familiar face returns to Darrowby, while Tristan and Siegfried must acknowledge their differences.

Episode Six | Feb. 13

James solves both medical and romantic emergencies. Meanwhile, Siegfried, Tristan, and Mrs. Hall also face hurdles.

Episode Seven (UK Christmas Special) | Feb. 20

James and Helen question their future together in the run-up to Christmas Day, while things look grave for one of Darrowby’s most beloved animals.

"All Creatures Great and Small" is a Playground production for MASTERPIECE and Channel 5 in association with All3Media and Screen Yorkshire.

