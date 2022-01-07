© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

January 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

WKAR Public Media
Published January 7, 2022
Saturdays at noon on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Take a trip around Michigan each Saturday with Great Lakes Concerts!

Lakes Concerts is a weekly program featuring recordings from regional orchestras and professional Classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

January 8
Lansing Symphony performs Bernstein’s On the Town and Gathering Together by Briggs; Peter Ferry, vibraphone, plays Parkland by Mellits; Jackson Symphony performs Ballade by Coleridge-Taylor.

January 15
Flint Symphony performs Saint-Saens’ Carnival of the Animals and Rodrigo’s Fantasia for a Courtier with guitarist Sharon Isbin; Ken Larson, trumpet and pianist Kevin Rhodes play Morning, Noon and Night in Pasadena by Deutsch.

January 22
Lansing Symphony and pianist Michael Brown play Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and DukasThe Sourcerer’s Apprentice; harpist Sylvia Norris plays Grandjany: Rhapsody for Harp.

January 29
Traverse Symphony strings play Pachelbel’s Canon; violinist Clara Saitkoulov and Jackson Symphony perform Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto; Flint Symphony performs The Swan of Tuonela by Sibelius.

