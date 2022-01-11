Butterfly Blueprints | NOVA

Wed. Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore how the scientific secrets of butterflies are inspiring technological innovations.

The hidden scientific secrets of butterflies reveal them to be more inventive and resilient than we ever imagined. Follow their extraordinary life cycle and migrations to tropical rainforests, windswept prairies, and even inside a chrysalis as it’s being spun. Discover how butterfly science is inspiring groundbreaking technology, including more efficient solar power cells, and bulletproof vests stronger than Kevlar.





