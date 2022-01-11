© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Butterfly Blueprints | NOVA

January 11, 2022
Wed. Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore how the scientific secrets of butterflies are inspiring technological innovations.

The hidden scientific secrets of butterflies reveal them to be more inventive and resilient than we ever imagined. Follow their extraordinary life cycle and migrations to tropical rainforests, windswept prairies, and even inside a chrysalis as it’s being spun. Discover how butterfly science is inspiring groundbreaking technology, including more efficient solar power cells, and bulletproof vests stronger than Kevlar.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:
NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.

