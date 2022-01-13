Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. | A Groove Supreme

Sat. Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Celebrate the legacy and leadership of Dr. King through the moving power of jazz.

On WKAR's new, locally produced Jazz show, Michael Stratton pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King with selections like Nina Simone's "I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free," Christian McBride's "A View From The Mountaintop," Dr. Lonnie Smith's "Afrodesia," and a special rendition combining the plaintive playing of John Coltrane's "Alabama" combined with Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech.

More about A GROOVE SUPREME:

Explore a century of jazz, the art form which constantly reforges itself by obscuring lines about what the rules of music can or even should be. Host Michael Stratton is your sonic guide to jazz, from classics to the contemporary.