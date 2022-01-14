© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Animals with Cameras | Nature

Published January 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST
Caribbean Reef Shark
Caribbean Reef Shark fitted with Sharkcam, a hydrodynamic camera.

Wed. Jan. 19-26 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Get a first-person look at the lives of animals from their perspective.

To discover the secret lives of animals, sometimes the animals must show us themselves. Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and a team of pioneering animal scientists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves. The cameras are custom-built to fit on the animals unobtrusively and to be easily removed at a later point.

Oceans | Jan. 19
Buchanan and his team offer a fresh look at the lives of some of the animals in our oceans such as sharks, elephant seals, turtles and gannets.

Australia | Jan. 26
Buchanan fronts the team helping scientists investigate the lives of some of Australia’s most iconic animals. Koalas, fruit bats and kangaroos take the cameras into their secret worlds.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

More about Nature:
Nature is a voice for the natural world, bringing the wonders of wildlife and stories of conservation to millions of American viewers. The series has won more than 700 honors from the television industry, the international wildlife film communities and environmental organizations, including 19 Emmys and three Peabody Awards.

