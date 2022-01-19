Not Going Quietly | POV

Mon. Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | After being diagnosed with ALS, Ady Barkan launches a national movement for healthcare.

An inspiring and sobering story about disability, activism and family featuring rising star in progressive politics and a new father, Ady Barkan whose life was upended when he was diagnosed with ALS at age 32.

But after a chance encounter with a U.S. Senator on an airplane catapults him to fame, Ady and a motley crew of activists barnstorm across the country, igniting a movement for universal healthcare in a journey that transforms his belief in what is possible for his country and his family.

Watch the special at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT POV:

The award-winning POV (a cinema term for “point of view”) series is the longest-running showcase on television to feature the work of America's best contemporary-issue independent filmmakers.