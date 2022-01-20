© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ancient Maya Metropolis | NOVA

Published January 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST
Maya Pyramid
© Ivan Hughes
/
Zoot Pictures Inc.
Maya pyramid at Lamanai, Belize

Wed. Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Explore great ancient Maya cities and why their inhabitants abandoned them.

The ancient Maya built large complex cities with towering pyramids and temples that served as centers for a thriving civilization across Central America for centuries. Why, around 750 CE, did they begin to abandon many of their major cities?

Archeologists investigate dramatic new evidence of the catastrophic droughts and instability that pushed cities beyond their limits. The evidence also testifies to the survival and resilience of the Maya people, whose traditions and creativity continue to enrich the world today.

Watch this episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT NOVA:
NOVA is the most-watched primetime science series on American television, reaching an average of five million viewers weekly. Now in its fifth decade of production, the series remains committed to producing in-depth science programming in the form of one-hour documentaries and long-form mini-series, from the latest breakthroughs in technology to the deepest mysteries of the natural world.

