The Fugue | 90.5 Classical

Sun. Jan. 23 at 12 p.m. and Wed. Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 & STREAMING | An hour exploring the work by various composers who were women during the Baroque era.

The Ann Arbor Grail Singers perform a madrigal by Madalena Casulana. The MSU alumnae of Mirabai feature works by Sulpita Cesis & Chiara Margarita Cozzolani, and the late-bloomer who helps prove it is never too late to start something, Isabella Leonarda, who began composing when she was over 50 years old.

From Albinoni to Zelenka, music host Jamie Paisley is your guide through the best of the Baroque era. Jamie features everything from the masterworks of Bach, Vivaldi and Handel to the rare gems of the period.