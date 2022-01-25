© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Mexican Roots | Finding Your Roots

Published January 25, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST
Tue., Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at their Mexican-American heritage.

In this episode of Finding Your Roots, Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at The Mexican-American experience as seen through the lens of two families. Lopez is a Mexican-American actor, television, and radio host, known for his hosting on Access Hollywood. Villaseñor is a comedian, actress, impressionist, artist, musician, and a cast member on SNL.

Season 8 of Finding Your Roots features twenty-one of America’s most fascinating people who discover the rich history and tremendous diversity hidden within their families in this critically acclaimed PBS series.

Hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. features ten new episodes showcasing guests who have excelled in a wide array of fields, each with ancestral stories that touch on the human experience and bring insight into how they became the trailblazers they are today.

