Missing in Brooks County | Independent Lens

Mon. Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | An activist detective searches for missing migrants in rural South Texas.

More migrants go missing in rural South Texas more than anywhere else in the U.S. For many families whose loved ones have disappeared after crossing the Mexico border, activist detective Eddie Canale is their last hope.

Canales runs the South Texas Human Rights Center, but he also holds an unofficial community role. As an activist private detective, he fields calls from families asking for his help, desperate to locate missing relatives. The documentary depicts two families searching for these loved ones: Homero Roman and Juan Maceda.

With migrant deaths along the Mexico-U.S. border at an all-time high this year, the timely documentary follows Canales as he searches for answers. “Missing in Brooks County” points a humanizing lens on the law enforcement agents, human rights workers, and activists who come face to face with the life and death consequences of a broken immigration system.

Watch this documentary at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

MORE ABOUT INDEPENDENT LENS:

Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary film, airing Monday nights on PBS member stations and available to stream on the PBS Video App.