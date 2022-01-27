Honoring Sidney Poitier | Michigan Matinee

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in and experience music celebrating the cinematic work of legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

In January, Sidney Poitier, legend of the silver screen, passed away at age 94. During this week’s episode, we pay homage with music from some of his most memorable movie moments. From his Oscar-winning turn in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, his turn as ‘Mister Tibbs’ for In The Heat of the Night, and his Tahiti-loving charm in 1992’s Sneakers.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE

Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.