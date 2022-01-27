© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR StayTuned Update

Honoring Sidney Poitier | Michigan Matinee

WKAR Public Media
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
Sidney Poitier holding an Oscar
Associated Press
/
American Black Journal / PBS
Sidney Poitier holding an Oscar for 1963 performance in "Lilies of the Field."

Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in and experience music celebrating the cinematic work of legendary actor Sidney Poitier.

In January, Sidney Poitier, legend of the silver screen, passed away at age 94. During this week’s episode, we pay homage with music from some of his most memorable movie moments. From his Oscar-winning turn in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, his turn as ‘Mister Tibbs’ for In The Heat of the Night, and his Tahiti-loving charm in 1992’s Sneakers.

MORE ABOUT MICHIGAN MATINEE 
Join host Jamie Paisley for an hour of classic music written for the silver screen. Jamie builds each show around a theme, including a monthly request show.

