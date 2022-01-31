© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Black History Month 2022
Celebrate and explore Black History Month with WKAR!

Evening with Rep. James E. Clyburn

WKAR Public Media
Published January 31, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
Gary Shrewsbury
/
Blanchard Public Service Forum
Rep. James E. Clyburn (L) speaks with Governor James Blanchard (R).

Mon., Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 | Join us for an evening with Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, hosted at Michigan State.

Last November, Majority Whip Representative James E. Clyburn spoke at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts on campus at Michigan State University. He was presented with the Spartan Statesmanship Award, which is awarded for distinguished public service.

This broadcast showcases his recipiency of the Spartan Statesmanship Award followed by a discussion between Rep. Clyburn and Governor James Blanchard about the life and career of Rep. Clyburn.

Rep. Clyburn currently serves as the Majority Whip and the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He has served South Carolina in the U.S. House of Representatives for twenty-eight years. Former President Barack Obama has said that Clyburn is "one of a handful of people, who when they speak, the entire Congress listens."

