February 2022 | Great Lakes Concerts

Saturdays, Feb. 8-29 at 12 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Listen to a variety of music from regional orchestras and professional classical musicians from around the state of Michigan.

Feb. 5

Lansing Symphony performs Strum by Jessie Montgomeryand Schumann’s 4th Symphony; Flint Symphony plays Copland’s Billy the Kid.

Feb. 12

Cellist Anthony Ross and the Flint Symphony play the Dvorak Cello Concerto; Cello selections by Saint-Saens and Rachmaninoff from a Traverse Symphony program.

Feb. 19

Violinist Lucia Micarelli plays Sibelius: Violin Concerto with the Lansing Symphony; Baroque on Beaver Festival Orchestra plays James Stephenson’s Celebration Overture and Bach Brandenburg #3.

Feb. 26

Bernstein’s 3 Dances from the ballet Fancy Free played by the Flint Symphony; Jackson Symphony performs Symphony No. 1 by Brahms.

