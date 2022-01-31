February 2022 | Michigan Matinee

Thursdays, Feb. 3-24 at 7 p.m. on 90.5 FM & STREAMING | Tune in each Thursday to enjoy an hour of favorite pieces from the silver screen.

Feb. 3

In January, Sidney Poitier, legend of the silver screen, passed away at age 94. During this week’s episode, we pay homage with music from some of his most memorable movie moments. From his Oscar-winning turn in 1963’s Lilies of the Field, his turn as ‘Mister Tibbs’ for In The Heat of the Night, and his Tahiti-loving charm in 1992’s Sneakers.

Feb. 10

An hour-long survey of film scores by Nino Rota, including his takes on the classic Romeo & Juliet, Federico Fellini’s semi-autobiographical 8½, and naturally, an offer he couldn’t refuse in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Feb. 17

A musical education with an hour of School Days. Learn about The Perks of Being a Wallflower from composer Michael Brook, and visit a (very) pre-Dowager Countess of Grantham, Dame Maggie Smith, in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.

Feb. 24

Our monthly feature highlighting newly released film scores and a selection of listener requests. Email yours to MovieMusic@wkar.org.

